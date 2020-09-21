Probe into possible hate crimes against San Francisco Armenian community

San Francisco police are investigating a hate crime after someone fired shots at an Armenian school.

Authorities said in the early morning hours on Saturday officers on patrol in the area near Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School on Brotherhood Way heard gunfire. Those officers immediately searched the area but did not find the shooter and upon examining the school they found a bullet hole on a sign in front.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, the latest in a series of escalating incidents aimed at the Armenian community.

The school was also the target of vulgar and threatening graffiti in July.

Then just last week, a community center and office space at St. Gregory The Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church were the apparent target of an arsonist.

The San Francisco Armenian community, politicians, and faith leaders all gathered at the church Friday night to discuss the escalating incidents.

"They would like to see the physical extinguishing of this community," said Roxanne Makasdjian from the Armenian American Committee Of America. "We know that is not possible but that message was very clear from the target that they chose."

District Attorney Chesa Boudin said the targeting of any ethnic group is unacceptable in San Francisco.

"An attack on the Armenian community is an attack on every single one of us here in San Francisco," said Boudin. "I and the entire San Francisco District Attorney's Office stands ready and willing and able to hold accountable all those who committed these cowardly hateful and criminal acts."

Fortunately, no one has been injured in any of these incidents. Investigators are looking for anyone with information or footage of the incidents.