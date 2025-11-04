Prop. 50: Californians head to polls to decide fate of redrawing congressional map

The Brief California voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide the fate of Proposition 50. Prop. 50 is a controversial ballot measure that would redraw the state’s congressional map and potentially shift five U.S. House seats to Democrats. Polls close at 8 p.m.



According to state election officials, about 24 million Californians are eligible to vote, and more than 6 million ballots have already been returned.

Across the state, top Democratic leaders are making a final push to turn out voters.

A delegation of Democratic members of Congress joined Governor Gavin Newsom and Representative Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco on Monday, urging support for the measure. The group included Representatives Kevin Mullin, Zoe Lofgren, Lateefah Simon, and Eric Swalwell.

They framed Proposition 50 as a response to Texas’ mid-decade redistricting, which Democrats have criticized as a partisan effort to bolster Republican control ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

"If Texas withdraws what it’s doing, we don’t have to go down this path," Pelosi said. "We are committed to commission redistricting. We don’t like having to do redistricting mid-decade, but it’s normal for Republicans—they’ve done it in Texas and North Carolina."

Opponents, including Republican lawmakers, argue that Proposition 50 undermines California’s independent redistricting process and would concentrate too much power in the hands of elected officials.

Representative Kevin Kiley, a Republican from Roseville whose district would be affected by the change, voiced his opposition on social media.

"If this does pass, it would be very difficult for California to return to a system of fair representation," Kiley said. "The word ‘temporary’ is very misleading, at the very least."

California’s debate comes as other states weigh similar partisan redistricting efforts. Virginia and Illinois are considering plans to aid Democrats, while Missouri, Ohio, and Indiana are reviewing strategies that could favor Republicans.

Later Tuesday morning, San Mateo County leaders plan to hold a "Yes on Prop 50" rally as ballots continue to be returned. Polls close statewide at 8 p.m.