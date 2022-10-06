Proposal to withhold funding from Monterey Bay Aquarium over lobsters

A congressman and senator from Maine want to withhold federal money from the Monterey Bay Aquarium because the aquarium has recommended that people avoid buying lobster from their state.



The aquarium runs "Seafood Watch," a conservation group that advises people on which fish to buy, or avoid, based on sustainability.

Last month, the group put lobster from the United States and Canada on its "red list" of seafood to avoid, saying whales were being entangled in lobster fishing gear.

Congressman Jarend Golden and Sen. Angus King said they are going to present a bill to withhold any future federal funding from the aquarium and its programs, because of the impact of the "red list" designation on Maine's lobster industry.

