Protest group splits off, some vandalize OPD, set fire inside courthouse

A group of protesters who marched through downtown Oakland on Saturday split apart with some vandalizing the police station and attempting to set the Alameda Courthouse on fire, Oakland police confirmed.

Oakland Police tweeted around 10:30 p.m. that "agitators within the crowd of demonstrators have set the Alameda County Superior courthouse on fire.

An Oakland Fire Department spokesperson confirmed late Saturday evening that there was a one-alarm fire at the courthouse, but that the small fire was quickly extinguished. There were no further details provided.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Sunday that read:

"Vandalizing our downtown gives Donald Trump the images he wants and the justification he seeks to send federal troops into American cities. We can't be fooled and play into his twisted campaign strategy. We celebrate passionate protests but Oaklanders need to know that when they attend protests after dark they might be providing cover for agitators who are more intent on stoking civil unrest than advancing racial justice."

Hundreds of protesters participated in what started as and was intended to be, a peaceful march through the streets of downtown Oakland Saturday evening to show support for the ongoing protests continuing in Portland since George Floyd's death nearly two months ago.

The event began at 7:30 p.m. at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza at 14th Street and Broadway in Oakland, according to organizers which included the Wall of Moms Bay Area, Refuse Fascism Bay Area and Vigil for Democracy.

The Wall of Moms group encouraged participants to wear yellow and bring sunflowers. All participants were told to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Live video showing hundreds of marchers was posted on the moms group Facebook page.