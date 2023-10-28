Protest on Cal football field delays game against USC

article

The Cal football game against USC was delayed due to a protest by UC Berkeley students.

Video posted to social media showed students sitting at midfield with arms locked. Security guards tried to get them up but struggled. Protesters were yelling, "Justice for Ivonne."

The group of students was reportedly striking to reinstate a professor Ivonne del Valle who was suspended for stalking.

KTVU has reached out to UC Berkeley police for further details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.