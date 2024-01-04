Protesters decry housing plans for Berkeley People's Park - an 'historic community space'

Dozens of protesters hit the streets of Berkeley on Thursday to call for an end to UC Berkeley's construction plans at the historic People's Park.

The conflict between police and protesters neared the 24-hour mark late in the evening. Dozens of demonstrators gathered near the barricaded park after police cleared it out overnight. The university plans to build student housing at the site.

Just off Dwight Way and Telegraph Avenue, police have set up a barricade to keep the protesters away. Emotions ran high as a total of 11 protesters were arrested.

As the evening wore on, crews with forklifts continued to move shipping containers into place to create a physical barrier around the park.

"It is so horrible to me. I want people to be out here and outraged. We are fighting to ensure that they can keep that public place. That's their place," one demonstrator said.

"What does it make a difference whether someone decides to live in a park or someone decides to live in an apartment because one person can afford to and one person can't?" one protester named Mia, who did not want to give her last name, said.

Protesters, including college students said they can't stand by and watch construction crews go into the park and take over what they describe as a historic community space.

"I've been to People's Park. It's my space where I can just be and talk to beautiful people and I'm just watching that erased," Mia said.

Law enforcement took action at the park on Wednesday, starting at around 11:30 p.m. People were removed from the site and crews tore down makeshift structures as the shipping containers were stacked to keep people out.

The university is waiting for a decision from the California Supreme Court before construction on student housing can begin.

"It's an extraordinary measure, but we felt we needed to close the park completely, which has become a pretty significant location of crime," UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof said. "We needed to do something extraordinary to seal off the park for urgently needed student housing."

One protester, who said he's a junior at UC Berkeley said the resolve to keep People's Park as it is, remains firm.

They have said they intend to re-occupy the space.

"The format that it's going to take we don't specifically know yet. The most important thing is to keep momentum going and to keep people angry about what's happening at People's Park and sustain numbers," said Robin, who did not want to give a last name.

The university's housing plan will take up about one-third of the park and two-thirds will remain as green space.

The project is slated to have 1,100 new student beds with a portion of housing designated for low income or homeless people.

Student protesters question the timing of the university clearing out the park.

"Why do they choose right now when all the students are out until the 7th? Why are they choosing to when the council is out until the 7th because we don't have numbers. They're taking advantage of us," said Mia.

Campus police arrested a total of seven people for trespassing. They were cited and released. Berkeley Police Department said they arrested four people for charges including; resisting arrest, trying to remove barricades and battery on a police officer.

A spokesperson for UC Berkeley said the barricades will come down in three to four days after fencing around the park is complete.