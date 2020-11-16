Protesters demanding police reforms harass diners in Walnut Creek

Police in Walnut Creek are now asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in a violent weekend protest.



Police say a group of demonstrators demanding police reforms on Saturday night took to the streets, vandalizing buildings, signs and sidewalks downtown.

At one point, the demonstrations got into a tense confrontation with people eating outside the Bourban Highway Restaurant on N. Main Street.



"There's a fence that divides the table from the sidewalk," said witness Ryan Busbee. "And they came right up on us, started harassing us and started calling us white derogatory names, racists."

Police say as many as 80 people took part in Saturday night's demonstration.

Many were wearing masks, making them difficult to identify.