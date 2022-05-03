Protesters outraged over SCOTUS draft opinion, take to Bay Area streets to rally for abortion rights

Demonstrators across the country took to the streets one day after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked. It indicated the court could strike down abortion rights.

Multiple cities in the Bay Area were home to demonstrations. In San Francisco, hundreds of people gathered in front of the federal building at 450 Golden Gate Avenue. And a second large group marched through the Mission District.

In Oakland, there was a similar scene as a group protested in front of their city's federal building. All were passionate but peaceful.

Shortly before 8 o'clock Tuesday night, abortion rights supporters marched to the intersection of Market and Castro streets in San Francisco. This followed the rally that started at the federal building hours earlier.

"We are not going back to a world where people are forced to give birth," said one speaker at the podium as she addressed the crowd.

Organizers said protests are the way to tell the U.S. Supreme Court justices they do not have a right to deny women abortions. Protestors said they're here to defend and expand Roe versus Wade.

"I can say here in California, we're going to do everything we can to protect everyone: providers and patients," said Gilda Gonzales, CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California.

"This is a gut punch," said California Attorney General Ron Bonta,"I want people to know that their California Attorney General stands with them, will fight. I will use the full authority of the law, the full power of the office to protect the constitutional right to an abortion."

At the same time, there was another rally and march that started downtown and went up Market Street and into the Mission neighborhood.

"I'm extremely angry at the draft decision that was released. I'm extremely concerned for my and my daughter's future," said Shruti Swamy of San Francisco.

Protestors said their frustration led to their desire to take action.

"I found out about it maybe an hour before on Instagram and took the "N" (Muni line) and joined. I can't sit at home when this is happening," said Mignote Yilma of San Francisco.

In Oakland, in front of the federal building, hundreds of people attended a rally.

"We will fight and demand justice for every woman across this country no matter where she lives," said one speaker as she spoke to the crowd that included leaders of labor unions and the community.

"I, having been a mother this past year, I couldn't imagine being forced to go through a pregnancy," said Jignasha Pandya of Oakland.

SEE ALSO: Video: Anti-abortion activist scales 60-floor San Francisco Salesforce Tower

Organizers said reproductive freedom is linked to economic freedom, that an attack on women's reproductive rights is a direct attack on all workers.

"I work with patients everyday giving birth. It's important they have a choice.

At the end of the day, abortion is part of healthcare and we all deserve quality healthcare," said Molly Armstrong who's a nurse in Labor and Delivery at Highland Hospital.

Organizers urged people to vote during the midterm elections.

Advertisement

They said they will take their fight from the streets to the ballot box.