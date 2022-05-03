Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
Tesla is joining the ranks of major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new restrictions in the past few months.
If Roe falls, other rights could follow, warn Bay Area legal experts
The draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito suggesting the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade is based on legal arguments that could have impacts far beyond abortion and lead to other laws and rights being eliminated.
Leaked SCOTUS draft opinion sparks abortion debate and investigation
Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed Tuesday that the draft opinion leaked to the news organization Politico was legitimate.
Protesters, outraged over SCOTUS draft opinion, take to Bay Area streets to rally for abortion rights
Demonstrators took to Bay Area streets one day after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked. It indicated the court could strike down abortion rights.
Video: Anti-abortion activist scales 60-floor San Francisco Salesforce Tower
An anti-abortion activist was seen scaling the 60-floor Salesforce tower in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, a wild scene captured on video by some awe-struck admirers. His actions were condemned by police and firefighters.
CA lawmakers, Newsom want to add abortion rights to state Constitution
Governor Newsom and state democrats in the legislature responded quickly to reports the Supreme Court is poised to overturn abortion rights. Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins joined members of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and Planned Parenthood to announce next steps to make the state an abortion “sanctuary.”
Anti-abortion force are happy but cautious
Though pro-abortion rights supporters are shocked and angered by the leaked Supreme Court draft decision, millions of Americans are realizing that a half-century-old dream, is finally coming true.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked Roe draft, orders investigation
Meanwhile, President Biden blasted what he called a "radical" leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.