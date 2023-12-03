Anti-war protesters rally outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi's home

Dozens of protesters rallied outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home on Sunday.

Members of Code Pink, an anti-war activist group, are demanding justice, equality, and freedom for the Palestinian people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Protesters, some wearing pink wigs or pink clothing, carrying signs and banners, arrived around 9 a.m. calling on the former House Speaker to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Organizers said about 100 people were expected to take part through 12 p.m.