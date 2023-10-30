There is a push to rename De Anza College in Cupertino.

According to the Bay Area News Group, students, faculty and staff from the college recently began circulating a petition asking administrators to consider changing the De Anza name.

The college was named after 18th century Spanish military officer Juan Bautista de Anza, who led two expeditions to California.

Those who want to change the name say De Anza and others involved in the process of Spanish colonization, brought disaster upon the indigenous people.

