The pushback over fewer volleyball nets at Golden Gate Park

The Brief San Francisco has created new rules for volleyball players to protect the wear-and-tear on Golden Gate Park grass. Volleyball players say they weren't given enough nets in such a large park. The two sides said they're trying to work something out.



You might soon see fewer volleyball nets at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

That's because the city's Recreation and Parks Department changed the rules, which is being met with pushback.

On any given day, dozens of volleyball nets are set up at the popular park with hundreds of players spiking and setting the ball for hours.

And up until now, there were very few rules at the park: People could set up a volleyball net just about anywhere where there's space.

But San Francisco officials say all that wear-and-tear was too tough on the grass.

And they made some changes.

During odd-numbered months, you can set up nets in Peacock, Bunny and Sunbathers meadows.

And in the even months, you can set up at Robin Williams Meadow and Upper Big Rec Fields.

Outside of these time windows, you need a permit.

"Sometimes, large groups in parks are great and we appreciate the enthusiasm and we love to see people outdoors, enjoying themselves," said SF Recs and Park spokesman Daniel Montes. "But sometimes, large groups can create wear and tear on the grass and impact shared space for other users."

The big turn-off for volleyball players is that there is only be a maximum of four nets per area, meaning a total of eight to 12 nets for the entire 1,000-acre park, when the community is used to dozens.

During a Recs and Park commission this week, many volleyball players spoke out.

"Grass volleyball is now the topic of discussion," one person said. "However, unlike pickleball or roller skating, we're not asking you to commit funds to build us a grass volleyball court or facility, we're simply seeking reasonable rules and reasonable access."

If you break the rules, officials want to warn and inform you. But in the most extreme cases, you could face a citation.

Members of the volleyball community say they are actively meeting with park leaders to come up with better solutions.