Qualified low-income jurors to receive $100 a day for service in SF

Some low income jurors in San Francisco will get paid $100 per day of service beginning Monday.

The pilot program, "Be the Jury" aims to create a more racially and socio-economically diverse jury, city officials said.

Those who qualify must earn less than $76,000 a year or $106,000 a year for a family of four, and are not compensated by their employer for jury duty. Those who are self-employed or unemployed and fit the annual income bracket.

Currently, California does not require employers to pay jurors while they serve. California courts pay jurors $15 per day beginning on the second day of service.

"Be the Jury" program was funded through money raised by San Francisco Treasurer's Financial Justice Project, according to the San Francisco Standard.

For more information, potential jurors can visit: bit.ly/BeTheJury or call 311.