Raging Waters in San Jose is hoping to come back and make a splash this summer

article

After months of proposals and interviews, San José’s Raging Waters waterpark looks to reopen under new management this summer, according to two councilmembers.

San Jose councilmembers Domingo Candelas and Peter Ortiz on Thursday will hold a news conference at the old Raging Waters to speak on the potential reopening of the waterpark under California Dreamin’ Entertainment Inc.

They said that Raging Waters is anticipated to reopen to visitors as soon as summer 2024, pending Council approval.

Raging Waters originally opened in 1985 but closed indefinitely after the 2023 season when the company operating the water park ended their lease with the city of San José.

At the time, Candeles was open about how much he loved the park.

"I have fond memories, cherished memories. It’s a sad day. And quite frankly it was surprising to the city," he told KTVU in 2023.

Since the closure, the city has been in contact with multiple companies regarding the park’s remaining lease, the councilmembers said.

After interviewing multiple companies, San Jose leaders chose California Dreamin’ Entertainment, Inc. as the company to manage the park.

Among the attractions were a 350,000-gallon wave pool, kiddie play areas and lots of water slides. The slides were a big selling point.



