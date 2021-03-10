Rain, hail and lightning soak the Bay Area

If you won't up to rumbling sounds in the sky, you weren't dreaming.

Showers and thunderstorms hit the Bay Area early Wednesday morning, especially impacting the South Bay and Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showed across the regions will persist. And meteorologists say that there are reports of heavy showers in Santa Cruz County. Hail and lightning are also possible.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson says that Wednesday will be the "coldest day by far" of the week.

Fortunately this system isn't severe enough to send runoff or slide problems through wildfire areas in the North Bay.



Unfortunately, it's not enough rain to offset drought deficits either.