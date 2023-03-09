Rain moves into San Francisco

San Francisco has been hit by a series of storms since the top of the year, and the city is gearing up for even more rainfall.

The wet weather got off to a slow start Thursday, with first a few sprinkles before a steady stream in the afternoon.

Visitors said it wasn't what they pictured, they had hoped for some California sunshine.

"I thought it was going to be sunny," said Belle McLellan from Ireland.

Lynda O'Mahony said she'll take the blame for the rainy weather.

"We arrived yesterday, 120 of us came over from Ireland," said O'Mahony. "Because our girls are in the St. Patrick's Day parade. We've come from the Irish weather. We brought the rain with us."

Locals like Reshon Tolliver said they checked the forecast.

"This morning when I woke up and saw that it was going to rain. So, I definitely came prepared," said Tolliver.

Tolliver works for Urban Alchemy and says rainy days are hard on the homeless who wind up seeking shelter wherever they can.

"Well the rain does make it harder because some of the unhoused try to duck into these (corridors)," he said.

The San Francisco Department of Public Works was on Wednesday, working on potholes, cleaning storm drains, and checking trees.

The repeated round of storms have shown the city the most common problems, so crews have been working to avert any potential issues.