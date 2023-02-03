Raised 'Botts Dots' installed in San Lorenzo to prevent sideshows
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Law enforcement officers in Alameda County are taking action to prevent sideshows and reckless driving.
County officials have installed raised dots on several streets in San Lorenzo, called "Botts Dots."
The sheriff's department says the county has plans to install the dots at more intersections.
Other cities, such as Oakland and San Francisco, have also adopted similar strategies in an effort to deter sideshows.