Rally against cuts to Oakland afterschool programs

Oakland parents, students, and service providers rallied on Wednesday to protest school board cuts to after-school programs that could affect 1,600 students.

"We're here today to sound the alarm for all of Oakland's children and families," said Josefina Alvarado-Mena, CEO of Safe Passages, at a rally before a school-board meeting.

Cuts quietly made months ago

What we know:

In March, the board quietly voted to cut after- and before-school and summer programs by up to 80 percent.

Alvarado-Mena said the board's move doesn't save the district any money, because the funding is already earmarked for these programs.

"Our families deserve these services. These funds are for after-school programs for Oakland's children," Alvarado-Mena said. "They cannot be used for any other purpose, and we will not allow that to happen."

Move to repeal cuts

What they're saying:

School board director Mike Hutchinson told KTVU on Wednesday he's introducing a resolution to repeal the budget cuts. The board is expected to consider the resolution at a later date.

"And so now that we see when schools have finally been notified, that there's been this huge pushback, because the school-board majority should have never made this decision in the first place," Hutchinson said.

Those at the rally hope the school board will come through.

"This decision to slash after-school funding is a gut-punch to all of us," said Julayne Virgil, CEO of Girls Inc. of Alameda County. "It's a gut-punch to Oakland schools, it's a gut-punch to the families, it's a gut-punch to the students."

Jonas Mok, CEO of Bay Area Community Resources, said after-school programs are a lifeline for working families.

"We know for a fact that some of the kids that we serve, the snack or the supper that we serve, is their only meal of the day. That's profound," Mok said.

He added, "These are folks that can't afford any other option. They don't have any other options. We're talking about childcare. We're talking about folks that are working multiple jobs. They can't suddenly find a different spot for these folks."

Airieanna Murrell is an Oakland High senior who attended after-school programs and runs a student program herself.

"I don't know where I would be right now if it wasn't for the wellness center at my school, when I was going through grief, when I was transitioning from middle school to high school," Murrell said.

Aimee Saefong, a parent, said, "It's actually really heartbreaking to see that they want to make these cuts, because I'm just one parent. So just imagine all of the families that are going to be affected by this."

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan