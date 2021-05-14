Rally in San Francisco demanding justice for Asian-American crime victims

Organizers are hosting a march and rally in San Francisco on Friday demanding justice for Asian-American crime victims.

Demonstrators will first rally at the Hall of Justice at 1 p.m. and then head to the offices of District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

They accuse him of being lenient on criminals and failing to protect Asian victims.

Also on Friday, Boudin will host a virtual summit on hate crimes.

It's called: "Prevention and protection: keeping our Asian American Pacific Islander Community Safe" and will include experts and community leaders talking about crime prevention, prosecution, and responding to hate crimes.

The keynote speaker is California Supreme court Justice Goodwin Liu.

