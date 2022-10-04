Rams linebacker tackles animal rights protester at Levi's Stadium

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down a protestor Monday night during the 49ers game at Levi's Stadium.

The takedown happened late in the second quarter when a man with a device emitting pink smoke ran on the field.

Wagner decided to take matters into his own hands and tackled the man to the ground.

"I just saw someone running on the field," Wagner said. "It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out."

He was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.

Earlier in the game, another person tried to get onto the field with a similar device but was stopped by security.

"I saw Bobby Wagner taking somebody out," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I thought that was kind of cool to see."

The animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere, took credit for the stunts.

On Tuesday morning, the group tweeted that the two activists had been cited and released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.