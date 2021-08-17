Rapidly developing Caldor Fire prompts Newsom to declare state of emergency

Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a state of emergency in El Dorado County due to the rapidly-developing Caldor Fire.

Two civilian injuries associated with the fire were reported, Cal Fire officials said. One person approached firefighters who rendered aid before an air ambulance transported them to the hospital. A second person was also transported to the hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The Caldor Fire, east of Omo Ranch and south of the community of Grizzly Flats, has burned 6,500 acres and remains 0% contained after burning for three days.

A news release from Gov. Newsom's office stated the fire is threatening homes, power lines and has caused thousands of residents to evacuate.

Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex.

Newsom also announced he has secured two Fire Management Assistant Grants for the State of California through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They are for fires burning in Trinity and Lassen counties.

More information on the Caldor Fire including evacuations here: https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2021/8/14/caldor-fire/