Rapper Mistah F.A.B. hopes to create a safe space for dealing with mental health. 

After opening up out his own mental health, Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. works to create a community resource group for mental health.

More than 50 people gathered in the lower level of Dezi’s Lounge on Telegraph Avenue Wednesday to share their personal stories surrounding their mental well-being.

Rapper Mistah Fab introduced himself and shared his own struggles.

"My name is Stanley Cox," he told the group. "I just felt there was a need for this. A need for space where we can just come together."

The music artist, community advocate and entrepreneur launched the pop-up meeting in an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding those who are underserved and dealing with trauma.

"I think the people that need the resources the most, or need the therapeutic vibes, they don’t know where to find it," he told KTVU. "Sometimes they are afraid to admit that they have some things going on in their lives."

Wednesday’s safe space included counselors and served as a connection point for people who came down.

"It’s just about opening up the resources," said Cox. "It’s about sharing all the things that we have and allocating it to the whole room, making it accessible to them. Whether that’s therapist or a job resource officer, it’s about getting people connected."

Cox and fellow organizer hope the meetings fill a gap where city services fall short.

"We deserve it because it’s ours and we know we want to be well," said Cox’s mentor and friend Karega Baily.

If you are dealing with anxiety, depression or a crisis, there are resources throughout the Bay Area that can help. Below is some information to help you find an ally and get help:

California Peer Warm Line is a resource for anyone in California looking for mental and emotional support. The 24/7 hotline to call or text a counselor is 1-855-845-7415.

San Francisco Mental Health Resources : 24/7 hotline 1-888-246-3333

Santa Clara County Behavioral Services: 1-800-704-0900

Crisis Support Services Alameda County National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255 24 Hour Crisis Line: 1-800-309-2131 Text Line: Text keyword 'SAFE' to 20121

Contra Costa Crisis Center 24/7 crisis line call 211 or 1-800-833-2900 TEXT 'HOPE' to 20121

San Mateo County Behavioral Health Services 24/7 Line 1-800-686-0101 Youth S.O.S (under age of 25) 650-579-0350 Teen chat/text line 650-747-6463 (Monday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. PST)

Napa County Mental Health Crisis Services 24-hour hotline: 707-253-4711

Marin County Behavioral Health & Recovery Services 24/7 hotline 1-888-818-1115 or 415-473-6666 Crisis text line: text MARIN to 741741

Sonoma County National Alliance on Mental Health Hotline 1-866-960-6264

Solano County Behavorial Health 24/7 hotline 1-707-428-1131