Rapper Too Short and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong join Oakland Ballers ownership group

The Oakland Ballers on Wednesday announced that rapper Too Short and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong will become part of the baseball team's ownership group.

In a statement, Oakland native Too Short, whose real name is Todd Anthony Shaw, said that he's excited to be part of the team's "competitive fire."

Armstrong, in a statement, noted that Oakland has had to say goodbye to several teams in the Bay Area, including the Raiders' football team, the A's baseball team and even the Warriors, who left Oakland to play in San Francisco.

But the Berkeley resident noted that the Ballers and the Oakland Roots and Soul soccer teams, who have committed to playing in Oakland, "make me proud to be an investor."

In July 2024, the Ballers launched a community investment round with more than 2,200 fans investing $1.2 million, reaching the goal in just nine days.

The Ballers are now opening a new community investment round that aims to raise $2 million.

The Ballers did not say how much Too Short or Armstrong invested in the team.

The Oakland Ballers, aka the B’s, are a new professional baseball team that launched last year.

They play home games at Raimondi Park in West Oakland. The B’s joined the Pioneer League, which was founded in 1939, as its first West Coast franchise and reached the playoffs in their first season.

