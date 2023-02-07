R&B singer Lyfe Jennings says $120K in jewelry stolen in Oakland

R&B singer Lyfe Jennings said thieves took his belongings while he was in the Bay Area to perform several concerts.

On social media, Jennings said that thieves busted out his car windows and snatched his book bag.

"It's like $120,000 worth of jewelry and my computer, my ID, passport, credit cards," he said on Instagram, detailing how he was robbed over the weekend.

Jennings was in Oakland, performing several shows at Yoshi's.

Oakland police said as of Tuesday morning, Jennings had not filed a police report.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally said that Oakland police were looking for the thieves. They are not, as a police report wasn't filed, they said on Tuesday.

