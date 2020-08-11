Reactions to Biden tapping Kamala Harris as running mate

article

From former President Barack Obama to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Kamala Harris received an outpouring of support after it was announced that she would be Joe Biden's running mate.

A former presidential contender herself, Sen. Harris made history as the first African-American woman to be nominated for vice president by a major political party.

Obama said Harris is more than prepared to join Biden's ticket saying, "She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing."

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and San Francisco Mayor wasted no time in backing the senator.

Schaaf tweeted, "Hella proud. Our country needs this fierce + compassionate woman in the White House. Now let’s fight like hell for a #BidenHarris win in Nov."

Breed, who's familar with being the "first" said, "I've long been proud to call @KamalaHarris a friend and a mentor—now I'm excited and ready to call her Vice-President! Let’s go Biden Harris!"

Harris' sister, Maya Harris, shared a baby photo of the senator on Twitter with this message: "That day when a little girl from Oaktown became the first black woman to be a major-party vice-presidential nominee...So incredibly proud of you, sis!"

Susan Rice, who was top contender for the vice president spot, also congratulated Harris, calling her a "tenacious and trailblazing leader."