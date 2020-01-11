Real estate company offers homeless mothers group a deal to leave Oakland house

article

The company that owns the vacant West Oakland house, that is being occupied by a group of homeless women, offered them a deal Saturday morning to leave.

Wedgewood Properties announced that it will pay Catholic Charities to house the women's group for the next two months, to give the mothers time to find a new place to stay.

Wedgewood will also pay to have the women's belongings moved.

In a news release, the company stated, "Wedgewood hears and understands what the individuals illegally in its home are saying, but it cannot condone theft.”

On Friday, a judge ruled that the women from the group, 'Moms 4 Housing,' had no legal rights of possession to that house on 2928 Magnolia Street.

The judge gave the group 5 days to leave. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said under the law, deputies are prepared to remove the homeless mothers if they refuse to leave voluntarily.

The group had not yet responded to the real estate firm's Saturday morning offer, but the homeless mothers announced after the court ruling, that they were surprised by the judge's decision, but they have no plans to pack up and go. "We're here and we're not leaving," said Dominique Walker, one of the mothers who are occupying that house.

They, along with their children, first moved into the three bedroom home on November 18. They said the building has been vacant for the 2 years.