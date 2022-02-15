Rebecca Kaplan announces bid for Alameda County supervisor

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan on Tuesday announced she is running for Alameda County supervisor.

A news release says Kaplan is seeking the District 3 supervisors' seat currently held by Dave Brown, which he filled after his boss, Wilma Chan, was killed in an Alameda car accident.

The district includes cities of Alameda, San Leandro, a portion of Oakland, including Chinatown, Jack London, Fruitvale, San Antonio, Melrose, and Havenscourt neighborhoods. In addition, the district includes the unincorporated communities of San Lorenzo, Hayward Acres and a portion of Ashland.

Kaplan, council member at large, is known for her progressive track record, and has been an elected Oakland official for 10 years.

The news release states Kaplan is looking to take actions to improve community health, protect and strengthen public hospitals, transportation connectivity, environmental justice, expand affordable housing and cut homelessness, and grow economic opportunity for the community.