Recently-released inmate suspected as fast-food robber

A man was charged for allegedly robbing three fast-food restaurants earlier this month in Oakland, according to prosecutors.

Clarence Esteen, 31, was charged with five counts of second-degree robbery, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Based on the criminal complaint against him, Esteen entered on July 5 a McDonald's restaurant in the 6600 block of San Pablo Avenue and allegedly demanded money from the staff.

About 30 minutes later, he entered a Papa John's restaurant in the 5400 block of the same avenue and reportedly demanded money from employees working at the cash register.

Five minutes later, Esteen went to the Cassave Restaurant & Taqueria in the vicinity and allegedly demanded money again from workers there.

Prosecutors said Esteen faces nine years in state prison if convicted and sentenced of all charges.

He is scheduled to attend a pretrial hearing on Wednesday at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.