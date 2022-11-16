Recology settles $25-million claim with San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Trash collection company Recology is settling a $25-million claim with San Francisco.
City leaders claim Recology made much larger profits than the company was allowed under their contract with the city.
Officials say this payment will help offset rate increases for operational costs.
The $25 million is in addition to the $95 million the company refunded to settle a separate dispute in 2021, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.