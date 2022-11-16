Expand / Collapse search

Recology settles $25-million claim with San Francisco

By KTVU staff
San Francisco-based trash collection company Recology is making a payment of $25 million to settle a claim with the city.

City leaders claim Recology made much larger profits than the company was allowed under their contract with the city. 

Officials say this payment will help offset rate increases for operational costs.

The $25 million is in addition to the $95 million the company refunded to settle a separate dispute in 2021, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.