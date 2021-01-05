Recovery mission for 2 children swept into Pacific Ocean continues

Authorities again searched the area along Blind Beach in Sonoma County Tuesday, looking for any sign of the two Petaluma children swept away into the Pacific Sunday.

But what California State Parks Peace Officers are calling a recovery mission, came up empty.

"We are still actively looking. We just have to wait for the ocean to settle down at Blind Beach and for the tide to recede quite a bit, so our first responders and lifeguards aren't injured in the recovery effort," said Sgt. Tim Murphy, a spokesman for the California State Parks Peace Officers.

The two children, a seven-year-old girl, and her four-year-old brother were swept off the beach by a powerful ocean surge Sunday. Authorities say their father, 40-year-old Michael Wyman, was also pulled in. People on the beach were able to pull him out of the water, but he died soon after.

"When the waves break and they rush up the beach, it is very easy to be knocked off your feet. And it goes back into the ocean with that tidal surge with a tremendous amount of force," Murphy said.

Add to that water temperatures of 50 degrees.

The Wyman family did not wish to speak publicly Tuesday.

But the family only months ago moved to Petaluma from Oakland, according to a former neighbor who used to live near them.

That neighbor also declined comment.

With high surf advisories posted for the North Coast, beachgoers are warned to stay far back from any wet sand or wet rocks. They also should never turn their back to the ocean.

For those involved in the search, these are horrible days.

"I need to make sure my staff is doing well not only physically, but the mental and emotional toll it takes. We need to make sure they're looked after. It's very hard," said Murphy.

Authorities say the search will continue Wednesday, and every day, until they find what they need to find.