Redding church gathering flouts coronavirus safety measures

In Redding, California, an outdoor church gathering flouting coronavirus safety precautions is drawing wide condemnation.

Thousands of people attended the gathering with no social distancing or mask wearing.

They gathered last night, under the Sundial Bridge along the Sacramento River. Members of the Bethel megachurch were in attendance, though church leaders say it was not a church-sanctioned event.

KRCR News reported that the gathering was organized by a group called "Hold the Line", and that this gathering was part of a five-city tour around the state called the #LetUsWorship tour.