Redwood City man charged with attempted murder after hitting his mother in head with hammer

article

A 25-year-old Redwood City man was charged with attempted murder for attacking and injuring his mother with a hammer Sunday, Redwood City police said Wednesday.

Officers arrived about 5 p.m. to the assault report in the 100 block of Broadway, where suspect Benjamin Chouanard was experiencing a mental health breakdown, and had struck his mother in the head with a hammer.

Chounard was in front of the home still holding the hammer and officers "had the needed time to deescalate a tense situation and convinced Chouanard to surrender peacefully without further violence," police said in a statement.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and was taken to Stanford Hospital.

Chouanard was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.