Registrar's office error results in apparent new winner in Oakland school board race

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Oakland
Bay City News
article

Sorted mail-in ballots from Oakland precincts ready to be opened and scanned at the registrar of voters in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, October 28, 2014. (Photo By Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland school board election results are changing because of a misconfiguration of the system that tallied the votes, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters said in a news release late Wednesday.

The Nov. 8 election results for District 4 in the Oakland Unified School District will change because of the error.

Incumbent Mike Hutchinson is now claiming victory over Nick Resnick, Hutchinson said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"Guess what I just found out....... I won the election!!!!!" Hutchinson wrote.

The system failed to give candidates a first-choice vote when the voter selected a second choice for an office but not a first choice. If the voter selected a third choice, that was supposed to become their second choice for an office. Because of the misconfiguration, votes were not advanced in that way.

"No vote was registered for those ballots in the first round of counting because those voters did not identify a valid candidate in a particular rank on the ballot," the news release said.

Officials at the county registrar's office did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the issue.

No other outcome in the election will change, according to the registrar's office, which says it is working with its vendor to be sure the same problem does not occur in future elections.