Religious center in San Jose catches fire

A religious center in San Jose caught fire on Friday, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 1:50 p.m. and broke out in the 1100 block of University Avenue, the San Jose Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of what was a full-first-alarm structure fire, that was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

At around 2:09 p.m., the fire department announced on Twitter that the fire had been knocked down.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.