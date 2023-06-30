Religious center in San Jose catches fire
SAN FRANCISCO - A religious center in San Jose caught fire on Friday, fire officials said.
The fire was reported around 1:50 p.m. and broke out in the 1100 block of University Avenue, the San Jose Fire Department said.
Firefighters arrived at the scene of what was a full-first-alarm structure fire, that was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.
At around 2:09 p.m., the fire department announced on Twitter that the fire had been knocked down.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
Image 1 of 3
▼
San Jose firefighters knocked down a fire at a religious center on Friday, June 30 2023. Photo credit: @SJFD