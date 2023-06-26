Fire at San Jose apartment complex leaves dozens of residents displaced

A 4-alarm fire at a San Jose apartment complex near the Regional Medical Center left over two dozen people displaced.

Around 9:45 Friday night, the San Jose Fire Department said they received a call about a residential complex engulfed in flames on Luz Avenue.

"When crews arrived they found a heavily-involved townhouse complex," said Capt. Sean Lovens, with the San Jose Fire Dept. "The units have seven total units, five of them were heavily damaged."

About 30 people were displaced because of the fire. Fire officials said none of them were injured but a dog living in one of the units died in the fire.

"It grew to a 4TH alarm which means we had over 25 fire units here and there were 70 firefighters battling the blaze at one time," Lovens said.

The Red Cross said its disaster team responded and met with displaced residents Friday night, offering immediate relief like bottled water, snacks and toiletry kits. Firefighters contained the apartment fire within a few hours and remained on scene to monitor hot spots and clean up the area.

"Our arson investigator is talking to bystanders and witnesses to try to determine how the fire started," Lovens said.

The Red Cross said they’ll follow up in the coming days with the residents affected by this fire and San Jose Fire said they’ll continue to investigate.