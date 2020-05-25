Rental car companies selling off inventory of used vehicles

Rental car companies are struggling with losses from coronavirus restrictions and will begin to sell off a significant portion of vehicles.

For those in the market for a used vehicle this could be some welcome news.

CNN reports Hertz and Avis receive two-thirds of their revenue from airports.

With far fewer people flying these days, rental car companies have been hit hard.

Experts say rental car companies tend to sell their used rentals at a significant discount compared to other used car dealers.