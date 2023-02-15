Rep. Barbara Lee files to run for Senate

article

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) filed paperwork on Wednesday to run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat in 2024, according to her campaign.

"The campaign is taking the necessary steps to prepare and the Congresswoman will have more to say by the end of the month," a spokesperson said to KTVU.

The congressional district Lee represents covers Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, and other parts of the East Bay.

If elected, she would be the only Black woman in the Senate. Lee is known as a progressive and was the only member of Congress to vote against the invasion of Afghanistan after the 9/11 attack.

On Tuesday, Feinstein, 89, announced that she would not seek re-election, capping off a 30-year career in the Senate.

"The time is now," Feinstein told reporters on Tuesday after the official announcement.

She plans to remain in Congress through the end of her current term.

Feinstein, whose groundbreaking political career shattered gender barriers from San Francisco’s City Hall to the corridors of Capitol Hill, is the oldest member of Congress.

The fight for the safely Democratic seat is shaping up as a marquee match-up between nationally known rivals and is likely to become one of the most expensive Senate races in the country next year.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Porter was the first contender for the seat. Porter, a leader in Congress’ progressive wing, built a reputation for her tough questioning of CEOs and other witnesses at congressional hearings,

Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff announced his candidacy last month and has secured the endorsement of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Schiff took on a prominent role as the lead prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.