Rep. Harder tours Stockton ICE facility, says 'use-of-force' and policy questions went unanswered

The Brief Rep. Josh Harder says oversight visit to Stockton ICE facility Thursday produced no answers about ICE policy on use-of-force, masking, and citizens' rights. Stockton City Council member says report of two missing fathers is stirring concerns. Volunteers with Community Check-In Booth say they are stationed across from ICE site to help immigrants being called in.



Central Valley Congressman Josh Harder visited an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Stockton on Thursday, for a Congressional oversight investigation. Harder says the visit was prompted by concerned citizens who contacted his office, as well as questions about the Stockton ICE office policies following the recent killings of two U.S. citizens by DHS officers during immigration actions in Minnesota.



"My staff and I were shown the rooms where operations are planned, spaces for detainment, check-in, processing areas, places where families are told to follow the rules, only to be ambushed and detained," Harder said after the tour.

Call for information on Stockton ICE office policies

Harder joined state and local lawmakers afterward outside the facility and spoke with the media. Lawmakers say they have been disappointed that DHS staff have not answered their questions.

"I've asked for clear explanations of the use-of-force and masks at this facility and across San Joaquin County, information about current and future operations in our community, body cameras, access to counsel, and how U.S. citizens and green card holders are being affected," Harder said.

State and local lawmakers say they are taking action.

"Yesterday we passed a bill in the State Senate, SB-747 which would allow the state to prosecute violations of the law, whether it's federal agents or whether it's local police," California State Senator Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton), said.

San Joaquin County community concerns

Stockton City Council member Mario Enriquez says in mid-December, his office was alerted that two men were missing.

"There was one video that I saw of two fathers getting ready to go to work about 5:00, 5:30 in the morning on private property. They have no criminal background. And when I asked the owner of the property if those two gentlemen came back, she said that they didn't. And that's concerning," Enriquez said.

Volunteer groups offering support

Across the street from the ICE facility, a group of volunteers gathered at a tent which they call the Community Check-In Booth. Since September, volunteers say they have been staffing it to help immigrants who are called in to report to the Stockton ICE facility.

"For people who have appointments, we provide some translation services. We provide individuals to go to meetings with them if needed for comfort or support," Nayomi Traxler, a Community Check-In Booth volunteer, said.

At the ICE facility, while waiting to hear if there was an ICE media relations spokesperson for comment, a white van pulled up to the site. A short time later, a detainee in tan-colored clothing was escorted from the vehicle. An officer said there was no one available to comment.

Harder says he wants to go back to Washington to continue fighting for the removal of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and more ICE accountability.

"I'm going to use this oversight visit to communicate to my colleagues in the Senate about the types of safeguards and protections I think our community has," Rep. Harder said. "I think it's pretty clear there needs to be a negotiation there."