Rep. Mark DeSaulnier to hold town hall meetings in Pittsburg, Richmond

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Walnut Creek, will host public "town hall" meetings in Pittsburg and Richmond this week, for updates on House of Representatives activities including oversight of the Trump Administration, and "other news of the day from Washington."

The Pittsburg meeting will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the multi-use room at Delta View Elementary School 2916 Rio Verde Ave. an the far western part of that city, south of state Highway 4.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Richmond meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at the De Anza High School multi-purpose room, 5000 Valley View Road in Richmond.

The doors there will open at 6 p.m.

These town halls will be DeSaulnier's 94th and 95th town hall meetings (including mobile district office hours events) since coming to Congress four years ago.

He plans to hold his 100th such meeting before the end of the year.

Please RSVP online by clicking here, or call (925) 933-2660.