Report of man armed with knife leads to lockdown at Mission College in Santa Clara

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted at Mission College in Santa Clara on Monday afternoon after an earlier report of a man armed with a knife on campus.

The lockdown was put in place around 1 p.m. following the report of the armed man in a bathroom at the school's Gillmor Center.

Santa Clara police and West Valley-Mission District police responded and searched the campus, but did not find the suspect, described as a white man in his 50s with gray curly hair who is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and a black and blue flannel shirt.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or campus police at (408) 299-3233.