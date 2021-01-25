Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
10
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from WED 12:00 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 8:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

Report: Portland mayor pepper-sprayed man out of fear of safety, contracting COVID

Published 
U.S.
Associated Press
article

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 30: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks to the media at City Hall on August 30, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. A man was fatally shot Saturday night as a Pro-Trump rally clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Portland.

Expand

PORTLAND - Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who confronted and videotaped him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening.

According to a police report Wheeler and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013,  had been dining in a tented area. When the two left, Wheeler said a man approached him and accused the mayor of dining without wearing a mask.

Wheeler told police that the man stood close to him and he became concerned for his safety and contracting COVID-19.

Wheeler, who was re-elected in November, has been targeted by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires.

RELATED: Portland, Oregon mayor decries ongoing protest violence