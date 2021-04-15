Reports: Multiple people shot at Indianapolis Fedex facility

A shooting has been reported late Thursday at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports police issued a news release around 11:30 p.m. saying multiple victims were located at the facility near the airport.

It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries. Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet that police planned to make a statement to news outlets at a nearby hotel.

In an earlier tweet, Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions.

A FOX News affiliate in Indianapolis talked to the family of a woman who was at the facility when the shooting happened. She said she was in her car when a gunman started shooting at her car.

Another man told the station that his wife worked inside the facility. He said he and his wife texted back and forth as the situation unfolded. She has since told him that she was okay.

KTVU contributed to this report.



