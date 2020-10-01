Rescue team evacuates animals in rural Sonoma community as Glass Fire grows

An animal rescue team came to the aid of a Sonoma woman who feared her horses and sheep were in danger as the Glass Fire spread.

Misty lives in a rural area near the town of Glen Ellen, which is located on the edge of a mandatory evacuation zone.

The woman doesn't own a vehicle and wanted to make sure her animals could make it out if the wildfire approached.

She called Sonoma Community Animal Response Team (CART) on Tuesday and asked if they could evacuate her two horses and five sheep to Sonoma Horse Park and Petaluma Fairgrounds.

"My animals come first”, she told CART. “They are my entire life!”

The organization sent out a volunteer team to load Misty's horses, named Saphire and Sonoma, and her sheep onto a trailer.

Advertisement

The volunteers transported the animals to care facilities where they will recieve food, water, veterinary care if needed and a bunch of affection, CART said.

A spokesperson for the organization told Storyful that Misty lived so far out, “it would have been impossible for her and her animals to get out if the fire reached them."