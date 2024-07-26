Resentencing denied for couple convicted in 3-year-old's 'brutal' murder

article

Convicted killers Sara Krueger and Ryan Warner serving life in prison were denied resentencing in the "brutal" murder of 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher.

Krueger, 34, and 36-year-old Ryan Warner were convicted of first-degree murder of Kayleigh and assault on a child causing death back in 2014.

"The court's decision to deny resentencing for her murderers reaffirms the People’s desire for justice and to ensure that those responsible for

such heinous acts remain accountable," said Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said.

The judge presiding over the case denied their resentencing request in separate hearings Friday and the pair had their 25 years to life sentences upheld.

Initially, they were both sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, but their sentences were reduced in 2021 after the Court of Appeals reversed the juries' findings on the special circumstance of torture, saying there wasn't sufficient evidence that the couple intended to kill the toddler.

Kayleigh Slusher, 3-year-old killed by her mother Sara Krueger and her boyfriend, Ryan Warner in their Napa apartment.

Krueger was Kayleigh's mother and was dating Warner at the time of the murder.

Kayleigh was found dead in her apartment in east Napa on Feb. 1, 2014, covered in bruises after being "badly beaten and tortured," officials said. Krueger and Warner were found and arrested at the El Cerrito BART station.

They were tried separately and both were found guilty.

Warner and Krueger filed petitions to be resentenced after a new California law in 2019 said a person can only be convicted of murder only if they actually killed the person, helped in the killing with the intent to kill, or were a major participant in a felony, and acted with reckless indifference to human life.

While the law can apply retroactively, the deputy district attorney argued neither Krueger nor Warner met their burden to show they qualified under the new statute.

Warner is serving his sentence at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo and will be eligible for parole in April 2029. Krueger is serving her sentence at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla and will be eligible for parole in 2031.