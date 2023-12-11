Resident jumps out of window to escape 3-alarm fire near Panhandle in San Francisco

San Francisco firefighters said two people were injured Monday during a 3-alarm fire when one resident jumped out of the burning building and another was escorted outside.

Firefighters said the first call came in about 3:20 a.m. from a residential building on Masonic Avenue near the Panhandle.

Flames spread to at least three buildings, crews said.

Nathan Hall-Snyder said he was lucky that he and his roommates all got out safely.

The fire department added that a third person was also injured, but not as a result of the fire itself.

Firefighters said the person crossed the perimeter, and tried to climb one of the aerial ladders on a fire truck.

That person was taken to a hospital for evaluation.





