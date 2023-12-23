Video: Pro-Palestine protester climbs Union Square's Christmas tree

San Francisco city officials said the "incident in the area of Union Square has been resolved" in an update. Residents should still expect residual traffic delays.

Earlier Saturday, some protesters gathered in the area of Union Square's Christmas tree. One protester also climbed the tree, hung a Palestinian flag, and placed a "Free Palestine" poster on the tree.

The protester was also seen throwing ornaments towards the ground in the video.

KTVU has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department and is awaiting to hear back.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.