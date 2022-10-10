Residents escape flames when fire breaks out in San Francisco's Bayview district

A two-alarm San Francisco house fire in the Bayview district that spread to two neighbors' homes Sunday evening ended up displacing 15 people.

The fire, which started around 6:30 p.m., started in a house near Palou Avenue between Quint and Rankin streets.

Two homes suffered major damage and another minor to moderate damage, fire officials said.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.