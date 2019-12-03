Expand / Collapse search

Residents mystified at bright lights flashing over East Bay

Refinery flaring lights up the sky

RODEO, Calif. - Residents in western Contra Costa County were mystified on Monday night after many saw flashing lights in the distance.

The bright lights were actually flaring from a refinery in Rodeo. 

An official from the Phillips 66 San Francisco Refinery said a unit was being started up, and that's why there was flaring.

Flaring is part of a safety process to burn off excess hydrocarbons in the unit, and he said it is not a  health concern. 
 