Red Flag Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
8
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Freeze Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Residents prepare for an evacuation if a wildfire starts

PG&E
KTVU FOX 2

Preparing for an evacuation if a wildfire starts

Sara Zendehnam reports.

PG&E announced Sunday it will move forward with public safety power shutoffs. PG&E customers in the Bay Area don’t want to be left in the dark so many are getting ready for the possibility of losing power.

Jacquelline Fuller is one of those customers. She said her family teases her for being overly prepared for emergencies, but in a situation like being prepared is important.

“We need to find all the lanterns and get those out and make sure the house is prepared,” said Fuller.

Fuller’s family is one of many in the Bay Area preparing for the possibility of the PSPS.

“We’ve got customers looking for flashlights and batteries and coolers and generators of course we have a few generators left,” said Mary Elias with Cole Hardware in Oakland.

People crowded the hardware shop in an effort to stock up before the black out.

“I have to get a couple of flashlights. I like these little ones I put one in every room,” said Cole Hardware customer Chloe Atkins.

This PSPS event is the fifth of the year and the most widespread so far because of critical fire weather forecasted. PG&E cuts power during big wind events to prevent the chance of the utility’s equipment sparking a wildfire.

Hundreds of thousands across Northern California could be without power over the next couple of days.

“I think people are taking heed of that notice and doing what they need to do in order to get ready,” said Elias.