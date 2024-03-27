Restaurant worker attacked by man with a hatchet, suspect arrested in Fremont

article

A man was arrested for allegedly attacking a restaurant worker with a hatchet in Fremont on Friday, police say.

Fremont police said the attack happened last Friday at around 12:15 p.m. at a restaurant near Mission Boulevard and Warm Springs Boulevard.

According to police, those who reported what was happening, said a man was yelling inside the restaurant and appeared to be armed with a small hatchet.

As officers were responding, the reporting parties gave them an update to say the person with the weapon had struck an employee with the hatchet.

The employee's arm was injured. Police said the injury was considered minor.

Police did not indicate which restaurant this happened at. The intersection is near shopping malls and several restaurants.

After stealing food, police said the suspect fled the restaurant.

Officers caught up with the suspect near the restaurant. He was identified as Evin Sagastume, 35, of Fremont. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Rita Jail.

Sagustame has a prior record of arrests for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a deadly weapon.

In this case, the suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and for making criminal threats.